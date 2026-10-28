WWE Alum Arrested for Alleged DUI

A former WWE Superstar is in hot water after an arrest over the weekend.

Police picked up Amber Flora, a.k.a. Amber Nova, on Friday for suspected DUI, reports TMZ. However, the professional wrestler refused testing, landing herself another charge.

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The arrest went down Friday in Orlando, Florida, at 5:40 a.m. local time, and the WWE NXT alum was out around 10 a.m. after posting $2,000 total in bail. She was back in court on Saturday, with her next court date scheduled for this coming Monday.

Amber Nova on a 2017 episode of ‘IMPACT!’ (Credit: Pop TV / TNA Wrestling)

While Nova didn’t make it to Raw or SmackDown, she had a small run on WWE NXT back in 2018-2019 when it aired on WWE Network. She notably had a singles match against Nikki Cross and a tag team match (with Tanea Brooks, a.k.a. Rebel) against IYO SKY and Kairi Sane.

She’s been a mainstay on the independent scene, as well as briefly having a run in TNA Wrestling.

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Some media reports incorrectly listed her as an All Elite Wrestling talent, but she is not under contract with the promotion. She did wrestle a string of matches on the company’s YouTube show AEW Dark from 2021 to 2022. Per Cagematch, her opponents included Ruby Soho, Marina Shafir, Skye Blue, Julia Hart, Kris Statlander and current WWE Superstar Jade Cargill.