Tom Brady Has Been Romantically Linked to Another Former Victoria’s Secret Angel

Years after his public split from Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady has reportedly started dating another former Victoria’s Secret Angel.

A source close to the situation told Us Weekly that the former NFL star has been dating supermodel Candice Swanepoel “for a while.”

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However, neither Brady nor Swanepoel has officially announced their alleged romance.

The supermodel was in a decade-long relationship with ex-fiancé Hermann Nicoli until their split in 2018. The former couple shares two sons: Anacã and Ariel.

Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen were married from 2009 to 2022. They have two children: a son, Benjamin, and a daughter, Vivian. Brady also has a son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2000 to 2007, while Swanepoel became an Angel in 2010. Although her Angel contract ended in 2018, Swanepoel is still involved with the lingerie brand.

Since his split from Bündchen, Brady has been romantically linked to other famous women, including Alix Earle, whom he was spotted with at a New Year’s Eve party last year.

However, a source said at the time that there was “nothing serious” going on between Brady and Earle.

“They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection,” the insider revealed. “[Alix is] just having fun right now and letting loose.”

During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Brady kept his personal life private.

“I don’t have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids,” he explained. “I like ot be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I’m doing.”

He then pointed out, “So I’m working on some really cool projects, and I’m involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things.”