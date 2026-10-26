Sylvester Stallone Defends Daughter Being Cast in ‘Tulsa King’

Years after his daughter, Scarlet Rose, was cast in his hit TV series Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone addresses the casting decision.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the iconic action star spoke about Scarlet’s role and why she was cast.

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“First they go, ‘Nepotism is terrible,’” he said, referring to the critics of his daughter’s casting. “I said, ‘Oh please, you’re not a good parent if you haven’t performed a little nepotism. Then obviously you don’t care about your kids, because they come first.”

Stallone further declared, “‘Of course it’s nepotism, you idiot. That’s why we’re parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage.’”

Scarlet played stable hand Spencer in the show’s Season 1. She’s now taking on a larger role in the show’s Season 4. Despite his remarks, Stallone believes his daughter still earned the role.

“Can they maintain that level of excellence? That’s out of our hands,” he pointed out. “But if you can open the door, we’ll see if they have the ability to go through it. People will say, ‘She got that job, it’s too easy.’ You’re right. Perhaps it could be. But to maintain that, to be in front of millions of people, you either got it or you don’t.”

Tulsa King Season 4 premiered on Oct. 16. The new season follows Stallone’s character, mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi, as he looks to become the “boss of bosses” in “the Mecca of bad boys.”

“It might be a question of, ‘Now how do I get out of this?’” Stallone pointed out. “Be careful what you wish for.”

Although he hasn’t revealed how long Tulsa King will air, Stallone said his character won’t be killed off.

“He’s just going to get a skin condition and disappear,” the actor jokingly added. “I just don’t like killing off. I just don’t like it. It depresses me. I would much rather put someone in a rowboat and wonder what happened to him. I really do.”