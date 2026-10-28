Sophia Bush Speaks out on Messy Chad Michael Murray Breakup

Sophia Bush has made a rare comment about her messy divorce from her One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray.

In her new memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine, Bush opened up about the relationship, which began in 2003. The former couple married in April 2005, but announced their split less than six months later.

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Reflecting on the relationship, Bush recalled fellow One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton warning her not to date Murray. She had been working with Murray a few months before Bush signed on to the show.

When Bush approached him about Burton’s warning, Murray allegedly said he was “embarrassed” by his past and that Bush “made him want to be better.” The actress said she was drawn to Murray because of his sensitive side. However, she then dealt with “the insecurity, the possessiveness and the controlling demands,” which ultimately led to “more frequent arguments.”

As cheating rumors circulated, Bush said she defended Murray, who contiously denied the gossip. Although the couple got engaged, Bush ended up returning the ring to Murray when it was reported that he cheated on set. However, the couple got back together following a therapist session.

As she recalled the wedding-day festivities, Bush said that on the night of the event, a friend asked if she was certain about marrying Murray. She answered that she was determined to have a relationship different from those she saw among friends and family.

Less than a week after their wedding, Bush began working on two film projects. She then told Murray, oddly, to “sit out” for her 23rd birthday.

“I couldn’t do another fight or another humiliating show of him marking his territory with my coworkers,” she explained.

Beyond the emotional aspects of the relationship, Bush said she started questioning things when one of Murray’s best friends didn’t show up as a groomsman at their wedding because of a “mysterious illness.”

The actress later confronted the friend, who told her about the women Murray had been seeing behind her back. She pointed out that the cheating was her “cross to bear,” as Murray was allegedly engaged to a high school student.

Although he hasn’t publicly spoken out about the Bush infidelity rumors, he did discuss the allegations his ex, Erin Foster, made about him cheating on her with his now ex-wife.

“It’s not one of those things that I want to go down the road of because there’s just never a winner,” he said in a 2023 interview with E! News. “I feel blessed to be where I am right now.”

He went on to state that he is living in the now, the present, and the future. “Things have changed so dramatically for me since I was a young man that I just try to live in this space – always.”

Bush filed for an annulment in February 2006, citing fraud. Although the court denied her annulment request, it later granted her and Murray a divorce that year. She previously stated that it devastated her to “have been reduced to a Hollywood statistic – another joke marriage.”

The actress eventually spoke about the marriage, stating that she and Murray were “two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place.”

She went on to date her Stay Alive co-star Jon Foster between 2006 and 2007, and then dated One Tree Hill star James Lafferty from 2008 to 2009. She had an on-again/off-again relationship with Austin Nichols for four years before her short-lived relationship with Google program manager Dan Fredinbug in 2013. She also dated Chicago P.D. co-star Jesse Lee Soffer from 2014 to 2016.

She married her second husband, Grant Hugh, in June 2022, after dating for two years. However, she filed for divorce in August 2023. Following that divorce, Bush came out as a lesbian and started dating former professional soccer player, Ashlyn Harris. The couple secretly married in 2025, and then announced the marriage last month.

After his marriage to Bush ended, Murray went on to date actress/former Miss North Carolina Teen USA contestant Kenzie Dalton, whom he also met on the set of One Tree Hill. The two had a nearly seven-and-a-half-year engagement before calling it quits in September 2013.

Following his short-lived relationship with Left Behind co-star Nicky Whelan, Murray started dating his Chosen castmate Sarah Roemer. The couple announced in January 2015 that they got married and were expecting their first child. They welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015. They had two daughters in 2017 and 2023.