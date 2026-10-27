Sofía Vergara Sparks Romance Rumors With Rockstar

A little more than two years after her divorce from Joe Manganiello was finalized, Sofía Vergara sparks romance rumors with Imagine Dragons bandmate Dan Reynolds.

According to TMZ, the Modern Family alum was spotted with Reynolds in Los Angeles on Sunday. The duo appeared ot be holding hands throughout their romantic dinner at Beverly Hills’ Cipriani.

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They were also with a pair of friends, including Anastasia Soare.

The rumored couple left the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. They notably snuck out of the establishment’s back exit.

A source told PEOPLE that it was a “friendly group dinner.”

Rumors about the duo sparked just weeks after a source confirmed Reynolds had ended things with longtime girlfriend Minka Kelly. The former couple dated for four years.

Meanwhile, Vergara’s ex-husband Manganiello previously opened up about how the actress once made a decision that saved his life.

While appearing on CBS Mornings, the True Blood star recalled Vergara ultimately making the decision to have his large intestine removed amid his seven-year health battle.

“They had to call her as my next of kin and give her options of what she thought I would want done to me while I was unconscious. She chose the right one, and it bought me time,” he explained. “It didn’t solve the problem. The doctors still had no idea what was causing this, how to treat it. But it bought me enough time.”

When CBS Mornings’ Gayle King asked whether he gives Vergara credit for saving his life, Manganiello declared, “Absolutely.”

The True Blood star also explained in his new memoir, Bloodline, that the health battle strained his marriage to Vergara.

“That kind of pain was like a flood in my life. You can’t predict how that’s going to affect people. It affected me a certain way; it affected her,” Manganiello noted. “It was seven years long. People didn’t know about it. I was living in secret with this. Only the closest people around me knew.”

