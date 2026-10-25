Shia LaBeouf’s Former Co-Star Claims He ‘Always Trash-Talked’ Fellow Disney Channel Star Behind Her Back

Although Shia LaBeouf and Hilary Duff seemed to have a friendly connection, Christy Carlson Romano says her former Even Stevens co-star regularly trash-talked her behind her back.

During her recent appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast, Romano claimed that LaBeouf “was definitely beefing” with Duff.

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“Hilary had no clue about that,” Romano said about LaBeouf’s actions. “I’m sure she was doing her own thing, but he would always be kind of like trash-talking Lizzie McGuire.”

Romano further recalled her co-star being “very competitive.”

“He wanted to be the number one show on the network,” she pointed out. “He had to be the number one show because I think his life depended on that show doing well. He had a rough upbringing, and I think he needed that show to do well for him.”

Evan Stevens ran for three seasons, from 2000 to 2003, while Lizzie McGuire ran for two, from 2001 to 2004.

Romano further clarified that she and LaBeouf haven’t stayed in contact since their show ended.

“No, we don’t talk,” she confirmed. “I should be honest with you — I don’t really want to talk to him. This is the first time I’m saying that. I’m fine with it. I don’t really need to know him to know that like we impacted each other when we were kids.”

Despite the seemingly blunt response, Romano does wish LaBeouf well. “When good stuff happens to him, I root for him. If bad stuff happens, I pray for him. But at the same time, I don’t need to know him.”

Romano opened up about working with LeBeouf in her recently released memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck: The Fall and Rise of a Child Star. She also shared a letter her mother wrote to her agent in 2000, stating that the actress made $6,000 per Even Stevens episode, while LeBouf made $12,000.

“By then, my paycheck was keeping us afloat. My mom was fighting for me, and she was also fighting for a household that depended on a teenage girl,” she shared. “It took me years to understand I could love her for advocating for me and still wish I had gotten to just be a kid. Shia earned every dollar, and this book is not about him or any other famous name you might recognize.”

She then stated, “They were part of my story. They were never the story. The story is a girl who grew up too fast, and a business that decided she was worth half. If you grew up taking care of the people who were supposed to take care of you, I wrote this book for you.”