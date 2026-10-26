Sharon Osbourne Recalls Final Moments With Late Husband Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about the final moments she shared with her late husband, Ozzy.

While speaking with the BBC, Sharon revealed more details about Ozzy passing away at their family’s home in Buckinghamshire, England, on Jul. 22, 2025. He lived to be 76, despite his health woes.

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“We’d spoken in the night. Ozzy had woken in the night, and he asked me to kiss him twice, and I did,” Sharon recalled. “And then he said, ‘Hold me, hold me tight,’ and I did.”

Sharon went on to share, “And then the next thing I know, it’s early in the morning, and someone comes rushing into the room saying, ‘Come down now.’ I ran down, and that was it.”

The rock legend’s wife visits his grave every day in the family’s garden. She further confirmed she is still consumed by grief.

“You lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured,’” she pointed out. “You never get over it. But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do. So you either sit in a room and don’t come out or you accept it, befriend it, and that’s it.”

Speaking about his grave being on the family’s property, Sharon said, “There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard. I’ve seen what happens to other people in the public eye. There’s no peace because people want to come and they want to pay their respects. That’s an ongoing thing, and I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be.”

The famous couple married in 1982 and share three children: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Ozzy also had three children from his first marriage: Jessica and Louis Osbourne, and his adopted stepson Elliot Kingsley.

Along with opening up about her grief, Sharon spoke about Ozzy’s final performance, which took place just weeks before his death.

“He was just so, so happy,” she explained. “He was online, going through the reviews, and saying, ‘There’s something terribly wrong,’ and I’m like, ‘Why?’ He goes, ‘I didn’t get slagged by anybody. Why are people being nice to me?’ And I’m like, ‘Because they like you.’”

Sharon then shared, “He was just floating for those last 17 days. It was great. It was joyous.”

Ozzy’s official cause of death was cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction (heart attack). Contributing causes included coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction.