‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Confirms Famous Boyfriend Has ‘Big Part’ in Upcoming Season 6

Although the premiere of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 6 is still months away, Jessi Draper confirms her boyfriend and fellow reality TV star, Marciano Brunette, has a “big part” in upcoming episodes.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Draper spoke about Brunette. “I mean, he’s a big part of my life now,” she pointed out. “And we just filmed season 6, and he’s a big part of everything I’ve been through. I think you guys will see some of that.”

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“We have nothing to hide,” she noted. “We’re open books, and so we’re gonna show you guys the good, the bad, the ugly.”

The duo met while the Mormon Wives castmates were on Vanderpump Villa. Draper later admitted that she had an “emotional affair” with Brunette while she was still married to her second husband, Jordan Ngatikaura.

Draper was separated from Ngatikaura before starting her relationship with Brunette. She and her now-ex have finalized their divorce.

While speaking about the initial reaction to her dating Brunette, Draper admitted, “It was a little hard at the beginning with some of my friends and family. Everyone was, like, a little nervous, but I will say, as of right now, he’s won everyone over. Everyone in my life loves him, which is such a refreshing feeling.”

Meanwhile, Brunette said he loves his girlfriend’s group. “I love everyone, too, that is in her life. It’s been fantastic. I could not say more good things about her.”

Brunette further pointed out that he and Draper plan to stay true to themselves while filming their romance.

“I think the main thing for us is that we want to stay authentically ourselves,” he said. “I think if you create boundaries, healthy or not, we want to make sure that we’re still presenting ourselves as who we are and not faking anything.”

Brunette went on to add, “We want to show you everything, that’s who we are. We want to show you all of it, and I think if you create some of those boundaries, sometimes you’re not going to do that. We want to be authentically ourselves and show everyone that.”