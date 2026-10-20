Prince Harry Says the ‘Most Important Thing Is to Reconcile’ Amidst Royal Family Feud

Prince Harry is seeking to end the long-running feud within the UK Royal Family.

During a recent interview with GQ’s Zach Baron, which was conducted last month in New York City, the royal spoke about his “complicated relationship” with his father, King Charles, and his older brother, Prince William.

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When asked whether he grieves the relationship, the royal said, “Yes, of course,” adding that the feud is a “massively relatable issue for so many people.”

“That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to. So I know how relatable it is,” he explained. “That’s probably why there’s so much fascination. And then people maybe look at us and go, ‘How are you going to work it out?’ And then, maybe, how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out. And some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out.”

The royal further expressed how much he wants to resolve the conflict, noting, “With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

When asked if the relationships within the Royal Family could be repaired, Prince Harry was optimistic, stating, “Yes, of course.”

“Look, scars stick around forever, but what your perception is and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do,” he shared. “If there’s certain things from the past that are still affecting your everyday, that’s harder to let go of. But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson has since clarified the “some people”don’t want to work things out remark, stating it was “absolutely not intended as a swipe” at Prince William or any other members of the Royal Family.

“The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way,” the spokesperson pointed out.

The feud first hit the public spotlight in 2020, after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the US. It escalated when the couple did their 2022 Netflix docuseries and when Prince Harry released his 2023 memoir, Spare, which detailed the Royal Family.

Tensions among family members seem to be subsiding, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocating back to England and reuniting with King Charles. However, it remains unknown if Prince Harry has spoken to Prince William.