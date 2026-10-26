President Trump Makes Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Nicki Minaj

President Trump made some interesting remarks about one of his famous supporters, Nicki Minaj, as he encouraged his base to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

While at a campaign rally in Huron, Michigan, on Oct. 25, the world leader spoke about Minaj and her assets after talking about Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s rear.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a— before,” Trump declared on stage. “… Nicki Minaj!”

As the crowd laughed, the president stated that Minaj’s behind was “hard to miss.” The event’s cameras then focused on the female rapper, who stood up in a two-piece business suit.

Trump repeated “that’s hard to miss” before adding, “I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki.”

Later in the rally, Minaj took the stage and led the chant “We love Trump!”

“President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time,” Minaj also stated. “And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again.”

Minaj notably can’t vote because she’s not a US citizen. Trump also can’t run for president again because the US Constitution limits him to two terms.

The rapper has been a prominent supporter during Trump’s second term.

“I am so honored to be working with this president,” she said during the rally. “He represents resilience. Since he’s come back, he’s changed the energy of our country. And he’s given us a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children.”

She further declared, “I love him so much.”

Minaj also encouraged fellow Trump supporters to vote for Republican candidates, noting that the mid-term election is a “major turning point for our country.”

“We really need all of these great people to be elected,” she said about the Republican candidates.

Trump called Minaj the “queen of rap” before saying he didn’t want to steal the spotlight. “I don’t like being overshadowed,” he added. “And this woman overshadows me, and I’m angry about it.”