Netflix Reveals If ‘Hunting Wives’ Will Get a 3rd Season

The Hunting Wives is getting another season.

Netflix has renewed the raunchy mystery drama for Season 3, with casting already underway for the upcoming eight-episode installment. The renewal comes more than a month before Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service.

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Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman lead the series, which was created by Rebecca Cutter and is based on May Cobb’s bestselling novel. Cutter serves as creator, showrunner, writer and executive producer.

Season 2 is set to premiere Nov. 26, 2026, as a Netflix-branded series in nearly every country where Netflix is available. Starting with Season 2, the show is considered a Netflix original.

Cutter is already promising viewers that the next chapter will take the drama even further.

“I’m so stoked to be heading back to Maple Brook, and I promise that once you’ve finished Season 2, you’ll be desperate to see what happens next. Buckle up, because Season 3 will be even more scandalous and twisted.”

The early renewal follows the success of the series’ first season, which debuted in July 2025.

According to Netflix, the first season has generated more than 35 million views since its release.

The Hunting Wives originally had a different path to the streaming service. The series was developed and produced for Starz before Netflix acquired the completed first season for the U.S. market.

After the show found an audience, Netflix reached a deal with Lionsgate that expanded its international availability. Lionsgate was able to buy back the series in most international territories where it had previously been sold, allowing Netflix to distribute it in those markets.

The international rollout helped The Hunting Wives reach viewers in additional countries and contributed to its strong performance on Netflix’s global rankings.

The show’s transition to a Netflix original begins with Season 2. The streamer will release the second season exclusively in nearly all of its available markets.

While details about Season 3’s storyline and additional cast members have not yet been announced, the eight-episode order is already moving forward.

For fans of the series, the renewal means they will not have to wonder whether the story ends with Season 2. Netflix has already committed to bringing The Hunting Wives back for another season, with Cutter promising that the next installment will be even more “scandalous and twisted.”