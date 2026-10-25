Music Legend Sues to Have Woman Who Lived in His Home For Decades Evicted

Music legend Stevie Wonder is heading to court after his former fiancée, Carmen Efferson, refuses to leave his home after living there for nearly 40 years.

According to court documents USA Today obtained, the singer-songwriter’s legal team said he and Efferson have lived in the Hollywood Hills residence since 1988. The duo allegedly entered into an oral agreement that Efferson could live there rent-free.

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The legal team claimed that in July, Efferson refused requests from Wonder and his reps to gain access to the home to conduct an inspection “for purposes of updating and retaining property insurance.” The lawyers said Efferson’s refusal violates the oral agreement.

In response to the request, Efferson wrote in an email to Wonder’s attorney, David Huff, on July 25, “Please refrain from your racist [sic] coldblooded ‘white male privilege’ tone.”

“I am feeling harassed,” she further stated in the email. “Regarding your ORDERS of entering into the place where I am living, I do not consent. Do not make any attempt to make any kind of contact with me. You or any of the ‘We’ you are referring to.”

Huff stated in his July 27 response that the author of the letter Efferson referred to was not him. Instead, it was his legal partner, Tempestt Tatum, who “is neither racist, coldblooded, white nor male.”

The lawyer also informed Efferson that her refusal is “unreasonable” and unlawful. He pointed out that Wonder had instructed him to proceed with the eviction if she continued to refuse entry.

“If we do not hear from you by tomorrow morning, that process will be commenced immediately, and the result will be your court-ordered, permanent removal from the property in about 30 days,” he stated in the email.

Efferson responded hours later, saying she didn’t give anyone permission to step onto the property for any reason. She further warned that if anyone tried to enter the property, she would contact law enforcement.

Wonder’s ex was served with an eviction notice the following day, ordering her to vacate the residence by Aug. 27, 2026. However, she didn’t leave by the deadline.

In his lawsuit, Wonder asks the court to evict Efferson and award $600 in damages for her “malicious and obstructive behavior in preventing the lawful protection of the Property,” which has notably been uninsured since Aug. 4, 2026, because of the situation.

Although there is no information about when they broke up, Wonder and Efferson haven’t been together for decades. He married his second wife, Kai Millard, in 2001, and they split in 2015. The music legend then married his third wife, Tomeeka Bracy, in 2017.