Kristin Cavallari Details Bitter Fallout With Father

Kristin Cavallari doesn’t seem to regret cutting her father, Dennis, out of her life.

In a recent episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the Laguna Beach alum detailed the bitter family fallout, saying she cut Dennis off after an incident involving her children, sons Jaxon and Camden, and daughter Saylor, whom she shares with ex-husband, former NFL player Jay Cutler.

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“I cut my dad out of my life because he crossed a major line — a major line — and it involved my kids, and you don’t get to do that, actually, you know?” she explained. “And that’s another boundary and really obviously pissed him off, and he’s never once tried to get back into my life, which I think is pretty telling.”

Although she doesn’t speak to her father, Cavallari said she doesn’t want to hold a grudge.

“I would never wanna carry that around of like, ‘F— my dad,’ you know? I think what he did to my kids was pretty bad,” she continued. “But also my kids and I have talked about it a million times, and we’ve worked through it, but [it] like really affected them and will probably have affected them for the rest of their lives and, and none of us, my kids included, are carrying around anger towards him.”

The reality TV star also revealed that her children haven’t cut contact with Dennis. “And actually, my dad will text my kids periodically, and that’s fine. I’m not stopping that,” she pointed out. “If they wanna have a relationship with him, I want my kids to. That’s their choice.”

Cavallari did not share further details about the incident. She first discussed the fallout in 2023, stating she cut him off two years prior.

“I cut my dad out of my life about two years ago, which has honestly been the best thing I’ve ever done,” she explained at the time. “I actually didn’t even realize that my dad was a narcissist until I was an adult.”

Cavallari then shared, “How I got my dad out of my life was something happened with my kids, and it crossed the line. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m f-cking done.’ And he blamed me for it, like, threw everything back in my face. I was always like, I can take it. You know. I can take the abuse. I have my whole life. But it’s like when you start now messing with my kids, I’m not doing it.”