Kim Kardashian Was Allegedly ‘So Mad’ When Famous Friend Refused to be Interviewed for New Biography

Kim Kardashian was reportedly upset when longtime friend Paris Hilton refused to be interviewed for an upcoming biography.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, magazine writer and editor Jonathan Van Meter said Hilton subtly turned him down for his Kim Kardashian biography.

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“Late in the process, I told Kim I should talk to her,” Van Meter explained. “Kim checked and said Paris agreed, but I had to go through her publicist.”

The famed writer and editor pointed out that was an “unusual” request. “With everybody else, Kim just sent a text,” he pointed out. “I sent questions, connected with Paris’ assistant, and then the interview was canceled 17 times over about four months. Eventually I thought the cancellations were more interesting than whatever she’d tell me.”

“Kim was so mad when I told her,” Van Meter said. “It seemed to stir up some ancient irritation between them. The creation turning on the creator.”

Others who didn’t interview for the book were Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, and her infamous ex-boyfriend, Ray J. Although he didn’t attempt to interview Ray J, Van Meter explained why he didn’t contact West.

“Kim initially said, ‘Of course he’s going to talk to you,’” Van Meter noted. “But as his behavior grew more troubling, I didn’t think it would be ethical to interview somebody in the middle of a mental health crisis.”

The writer then shared, “Years ago, I profiled someone who was high out of her mind, and I thought, ‘This is like date rape. There’s no ent here.’ I promised myself I’d never let that happen again. When he tipped into raging antisemitism, I thought it might ruin the book. He was central to her life, and suddenly he was a pariah. But Kim managed to separate herself from that, and in a way his absence kept the focus on her story.”

“Later someone said that if you get him on the phone, he’ll talk for seven hours,” Van Meter added. “I didn’t need seven hours straight from Kanye West.”