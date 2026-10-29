Kelsey Grammer’s Ex-Wife Just Put Him on Blast

Refusing to hold back, Kelsey Grammer’s ex, Camille Grammer, slammed him after he allegedly forgot their daughter Mason’s 25th birthday.

In a recent post on Instagram, Camille called out her famous ex, stating, “A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text.”

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She further stated that Kelsey could be a “beloved actor to the world,” but being a father is a “role that requires showing up when the cameras are off.”

“Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most,” the Real Housewives alum continued. “Some wounds come not from what is said, but from the silence.”

Camille then shared, “A mother never stops hurting when her child is hurt. 25 is a milestone birthday. Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes.”

She also pointed out that Mason told her that she kept checking her phone all weekend, hoping her father had called. “Even from an unfamiliar number, or that his message had somehow ended up in her spam folder,” she claimed. “She even checked there, searching for any sign that he had reached out.”

Camille posted a photo of her daughter with her ex-husband, but she covered his face with a hand-drawn clown emoji.

Kelsey and Camille were married from 1997 to 2011 and share two children, Mason and Jude.

The Frasier star has eight children through three of his four marriages. He is known for being estranged from some of his children, including his eldest daughter, Spencer, whom he admitted to neglecting early in his career.

He was also estranged from his other daughter, Greer, who previously said she grew up with the actor in her life from age 4 to 16.

Grammer previously said he has tried to make up for missed years with his older children by being there for his younger children, Faith, Gabriel, James, and Christopher, with whom he shares his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh.