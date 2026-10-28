Hugh Hefner’s Widow Claims This Hollywood Star Is One of the ‘Biggest Pervs’

Nearly a decade after she left the Playboy Mansion, Hugh Hefner’s widow reveals which Hollywood A-lister was both the establishment’s “No. 1 customer” and one of the “biggest pervs.”

While appearing on the Lisa Guerrero Unleashed podcast, Crystal said SNL alum and famed comedian Jon Lovitz was at the Playboy Mansion all the time.

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“He would be up there all the time,” she recalled. “His eyes would go front to back [looking at] all the women that walked through the door at the party.”

Hefner’s widow also referred to Lovitz as a “lurker” whose dog “peed all over the place.”

“I remember him. Every time, every party,” she said.

Crystal previously mentioned the comedian’s time at the Playboy Mansion after he commented on her Instagram video, in which she detailed her regrets about marrying Hugh.

“Do you regret the house he bought for you to live in, after his death? And keeping the money, after you sold it?” Lovitz wrote. “And all the times your mother was at the mansion? And do you regret all he did for you? And do you regret leaving him and then coming back to marry him?”

Crystal responded to the comment by telling the Daily Mail that Lovitz was the Playboy Mansion’s “biggest customer.”

“People often reduce my marriage to assumptions about financial benefit, but that overlooks the reality of what I experienced,” she said.

Crystal pointed out that she didn’t have any “ill will” toward the comedian at the time. However, she admitted that she found it “disappointing to see someone who spent time enjoying that environment criticize a woman for speaking honestly about her own life.”

Continuing to speak to Guerrero about Lovitz, Crystal said the comedian was “completely attacked” over his remark.

“People were like, ‘Oh, just because someone buys you something, your own husband, then it means they can assault you or hurt you?’” she said.

Crystal was married to Hugh from 2012 until his death in 2017. She started living in the Playboy Mansion in 2008.