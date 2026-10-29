Former Fox News Meteorologist Slams ‘Mean Girl’ Megyn Kelly For ‘Putting People Down’

Former Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean is over Megyn Kelly’s “mean girl” energy.

During a recent interview with Page Six, Dean unleashed on her former friend following a recent rant on her SiriusXM show about the multiple sclerosis community after Christina Applegate’s misdiagnosis.

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“She’s crying now because I guess she no longer gets to be the face of this disease, and as she says, she’s back to ‘square one.’ She’s made like a cottage industry of talking about her MS,” Kelly said about Applegate.

Dean can’t stand the on-air antics anymore, stating, “I’m sick of her using her platform to put people down… She goes to the lowest denominator and constantly puts women down.”

“[MS] is a very misunderstood disease. We have no cure. It saps you of everything when you’re not feeling well,” Dean continued. “It took my job away from me.”

Dean said she admired celebrities like Applegate, who advocate for people battling the disease and other illnesses.

“I want to say more in defense of the people who put their reputations on the line, and their body of work to say, ‘I’m vulnerable, and I’m sick,” she shared. “It’s the loneliest place you can be — to hear [Applegate] cry and have Megyn Kelly use that against her is disgusting.”

Dean further noted that Kelly has isolated herself, which is leading to her comments. “She doesn’t have any close friends. She’s secluded herself to live in Connecticut, and doesn’t get out into the world. It’s very isolating and she doesn’t have someone pulling her in to check her.”

Dean directly addressed Kelly’s remarks in an X post last week.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about #meangirl @megynkelly,” Dean wrote. “She used to be one of my closest friends and then she ghosted me after she endorsed @andrewcuomo for mayor and I told her she broke my heart. Her comments about @1capplegate are disgusting.”

Dean then wrote, “Having #MS for over 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me. I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital but when I’m well enough I will comment more.”

Although Kelly hasn’t officially responded to Dean, fellow former Fox News employee Eric Bolling called Dean’s remarks “f–ing disgraceful.”

“Janice, I worked with both of you at Fox. I saw firsthand how Megyn backed you and helped elevate your career. Watching you publicly trash her and now slap ‘#meangirl’ on it is f–king disgraceful… You should be ashamed of this,” he wrote.

To which Dean responded, “Why was he fired from Fox? I’ve heard stories about this guy for many years. Bolling being the guy to come to her rescue is not the superhero you want.”

Bolling notably left Fox News in 2017 after he allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to colleagues.