Former Disney Channel Star Accused of Elder Abuse and Fraud

A former Disney Channel star has been accused of both elder abuse and fraud in a new lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Erik von Detten, who is best known for his roles in Brink!, The Princess Diaries, and Toy Story, was accused by his former clients, Sheila and Norman Greenberg, of exploiting “the fears and vulnerability of seniors” by promising that gold and other precious metals would help them avoid forthcoming “complete financial ruin.”

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von Detton previously worked as a senior account representative and broker for the now-bankrupt group Rosland Capital, where he met the Greenbergs. He is now facing allegations of elder abuse, fraud, constructive fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and conversion.

The Greenbergs stated in the legal filing that they each had a traditional IRA account with combined balances exceeding $2 million. They claimed they paid more than $2.1 million for gold coins that were worth only $1.3 million.

The couple further alleged that von Detton talked them into investing an additional $114,000 in gold through their family trust after they had exhausted their retirement funds.

They also stated they were drawn to Rosland Capital in 2020 after seeing TV advertisements that “created real concern for the safety of their wealth.”

“Rosland’s marketing campaigns are and were, at all times relevant,” the lawsuit reads. “Designed in large part to appeal to senior citizens through their television and internet advertising, direct mail brochures, and high-pressure boiler-room type sales practices.”

von Detton was eventually assigned to work with the Greenbergs after they requested to work with a top advisor within the company. In their lawsuit, the Greenbergs said he knew they had never invested in gold or other precious metals before coming to Rosland Capital. They also believed he “really knew very little” about gold and precious metals. However, the couple said they wanted to invest because they thought it was a safe alternative.

“von Detten acknowledged that he understood their goals and their lack of knowledge and that he possessed sufficient experience and expertise and could help,” the lawsuit alleged. “He earned their trust and confidence such that they agreed to accept his recommendations without question.”

The couple said they used IRA funds to order 1,328 Lady Liberty gold coins in October 2020 and 1,499 the following month, at 60 percent above market value. They then purchased 109 Lewis Chessmen King coins at a 36 percent premium and 50 F1 coins at a 34 percent markup in August 2021, using money from their family trust.

Although Rosland Capital wasn’t named as a defendant in the lawsuit, the Greenbergs stated the company and von Detton “took, secreted, appropriated, obtained, or retained an unconscionable mark-up over the fair value of no less than $900,000 for a wrongful use even though they knew it would “likely be harmful” to the couple.

The Greenbergs used their ages and inexperience to argue that von Detton had a “fiduciary responsibility” as their advisor, but ultimately used his “apparent authority” to sell the gold and precious metals at “unconscionable prices.”

They believe the transactions were not fair in all respects and that Rosland Capital and von Detton took advantage.

“The transactions were not fair in all respects,” the filing stated. “The prices Defendants charged Plaintiffs in every instance were not fair and reasonable but were instead grossly in excess of the market value for each order at the time each order was executed.”

The Greenbergs have requested a jury trial and asked for no less than $1.8 million in damages for each allegation, prejudgment interest accruing at 10 percent, and punitive damages with an amount determined during the trial.

Rosland Capital’s legal team has since told E! News in a statement that it “cannot comment directly on the lawsuit” but did speak out about the company’s next steps.

“However, we can state that as counsel for Rosland Capital LLC as debtor in possession,” the attorneys stated. “We have worked with the Creditors Committee to create a liquidating trust which will have the power to investigate the financial history of the company to provide answers to the claims of the Greenbergs and other investors.”

Rosland Capital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. Another company recently acquired its assets.

A hearing is scheduled for early November.