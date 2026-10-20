Former Child Star Receives Multi-Year Federal Prison Sentence

Former Disney Channel star Bobb’e Thompson has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison one month after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

According to court documents obtained by USA Today, Thompson was accused of having a reportedly stolen loaded pistol in the vehicle he was driving in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa, on Sept. 22, 2025.

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The actor was pulled over after traveling at 104 miles per hour.

Thompson was inducted on Jan. 14. He entered a guilty plea on April 28.

U.S. District Court Judge Leonard T. Strand ordered that Thompson’s 2.5-year prison sentence be served consecutively with “any term of imprisonment that may be imposed” by the actor’s other pending criminal cases, which are in Washington and Missouri.

Strand further recommended that Thompson be held in a federal prison in Oklahoma, Illinois, Kansas, or “a Bureau of Prisons facility as close to the defendant’s family as possible.”

Following his time behind bars, Thompson will serve a three-year term of supervised release.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has struggled with legal drama. The actor was previously convicted of battery with serious bodily injury and assault with force in Los Angeles in 2020. He was then convicted of prohibited possession of a firearm in Los Angeles in 2022.

Born in February 1996, Thompson started his acting career in 2002. He played Stanley on That’s So Raven and the Disney Channel show’s spin-off Cory in the House. He also appeared in The Tracy Morgan Show, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, and Wild ‘n Out.