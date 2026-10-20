Famous Podcast Host Welcomes Baby

Alex Cooper has a new title: Mom!

The Call Her Daddy podcast host, 32, announced the arrival of her first child with husband Matt Kaplan on Instagram, sharing a photo of the newborn dressed in a fuzzy sweater and matching pants.

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Cooper did not disclose her son’s name but included a blue heart emoji in the caption, indicating that the couple had welcomed a baby boy.

The announcement comes five months after Cooper revealed she was pregnant. On May 17, the Unwell founder shared two photos with Kaplan, 42, including images of herself cradling her growing baby bump.

“Our family 🤍,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

Cooper offered glimpses into her pregnancy in the months that followed, including an update about her health after she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes in July.

“I’m not gonna cry on the internet because I’ve never cried on the internet, but when I tell you, I almost did,” she said at the time.

Cooper also discussed the challenges of managing the condition, which can develop during pregnancy when hormonal changes affect the body’s ability to use insulin.

Sharing a photo of a lancing device, she described the frequent blood tests required to monitor her blood sugar levels.

“My fingers hurt from the amount of times I keep having to draw blood for this preg diabetes,” she wrote, according to a post obtained by PEOPLE.

Cooper also admitted she was having difficulty adjusting to the routine and was nervous about using a continuous glucose monitor.

“I’m struggling ngl and no I don’t wanna put the one in my arm permanently I’m too scared 😭,” she continued.

She explained that her fear of needles dated back to childhood, recalling that she would faint when someone attempted to pierce her ears at the mall.

Cooper and Kaplan married in April 2024 in Riviera Maya, Mexico, two years before welcoming their first child together.

Reflecting on their wedding in an interview with Vogue, Cooper described the celebration as deeply personal.

“It was everything we wanted it to be,” she said. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”

In the interview she also explained the first time she met her future husband

“I got on Zoom and immediately started thinking, Wow, this producer is very handsome—but, stay focused Alex. There were about five other people on the Zoom from his company, but I kept just staring at Matt’s video square,” she said.