Family and Friends Confirm Death of Country Singer Brian Duckworth

We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge a recent passing in the country music community.

Brian Duckworth of the group Taylor Made died in September, according to family members and friends. He was 56.

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No cause of death has been reported; his obituary notes he passed away at his home in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

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“Music was also a special part of his life,” the obituary read. “He loved to sing and proudly performed with his family band, Taylor Made. Brian never passed up an opportunity to share his voice, earning him the affectionate nickname ‘Nashville.’

“Above all, Brian treasured his family and the special memories they created together. He also dearly loved his faithful fur family, who were constant companions and brought him great comfort and happiness. Brian’s love of family, music, and the outdoors will forever remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.”

Taylor Made was made up of Duckworth and his siblings Wendy Williams and Greg Duckworth. They’re best known for songs like “Things You Don’t Grow Out Of,” “Keeper of the Cage” and “West Virginia Wildlife.”

Sean Gassaway, a singer-songwriter who collaborated with Taylor Made, reacted to Duckworth’s passing on Facebook: “A good Christian man, son, father, brother, and a signature voice in the group Taylor Made. I was incredibly blessed to have cowritten with them and garnered many cuts with them.”

A funeral was held in Grafton, West Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Tina Scheuvront Duckworth.