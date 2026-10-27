Dolly Parton’s Niece Given Key Role in Late Icon’s Estate

Dolly Parton’s niece Danielle has been given a key role in the late country music icon’s estate amid her battle with cancer.

In a recent Instagram post, Danielle shared the exciting news. “Being a Parton means hard work, big dreams and never forgetting where you came from,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I’m proud to be part of that legacy and to carry it on in my own way.”

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In the post’s reel, Dolly appeared in a pre-recorded introduction. Danielle shared in the reel that she was “so grateful to help care for a legacy” that means “so much” to her family and her famous aunt’s devoted fans.

Danielle also stated that losing her aunt, who died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, was “changing something” for her.

“It made me think of the stories, values, and lessons that she left behind,” Danielle explained. “And the responsibility that our family has to care for them.”

Danielle further promised to “never try to speak for Dolly,” instead striving to share her aunt’s stories. “I’m not crazy enough to try to fill her shoes. God knows I couldn’t walk [in] them without killing myself.”

“What I can do is share the woman that I knew,” she continued. “I can tell some of the stories of her, the stories behind the global icon, and support the people carrying forward the work that she cared for and created to make sure what she built continues to bring people joy.”

Danielle also recently announced that she was recently diagnosed with cancer. “I’m going through a little bit of a cancer battle myself right now,” she told Extra earlier this month.

However, she reassured that she was OK and the cancer was caught early. “I didn’t know, like anybody else, what she was dealing with,” she said about Dolly’s own cancer battle. “I knew she was sick, and so she was just devastated that I was going through it, and I remember telling her, I’m like, ‘Look, you’ve gotta get it together. It ain’t that deep. I just wanted you to know ’cause I was having a biopsy.’”

Danielle noted that Dolly was worried more about everybody else before she would ever let anyone know anything was wrong with her.

Danielle’s appointment within Dolly’s estate comes just weeks after it was reported that a rift had developed with Dolly’s nephew, Bryan Seaver.

Seaver was accused by Parton’s estate of threatening acts of violence towards her employees after he was removed from his security duties on the country music legend’s properties.

Parton’s legacy organization, She’s Alive LLC, filed a lawsuit against Seaver, claiming he became “emboldened” following Parton’s death.

“Mr. Seaver began his campaign of threats, intimidation, and coercion a few weeks prior to Ms. Parton’s passing,” the filing read. “In writing, he vowed to ‘destroy the entire brand’ and also told her entertainment attorney: ‘I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.’”

The organization further stated that Seaver threatened to smear Parton’s brand and “inflict reputational and economic harm” on those who were entrusted to protect it.

Seaver and his team have since responded to the allegations, stating they were “dismayed by the unexpected and, so far, unexplained actions” taken by Parton’s longtime manager Danny Nozell and Pinnacle Bank following the country singer’s death.

“We remain unshakably resolved to fulfill her final directive to protect her family,” their statement read. “And we refuse to be intimidated by those whose actions we believe are being taken in bad faith and with the intent to profit from the life of someone who willingly gave so much.”

Seaver hit the public spotlight when he announced Parton’s passing.







