Country Star Reveals He Made out With NFL Player

Orville Peck got the green light from an NFL player before turning their hookup into song lyrics.

The country singer, 38, references a romantic encounter with a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in “Ring the Bell,” a track on his album Mule.

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In the song, Peck sings, “I love the Lakers, the Mets and the Longhorns, made out with a guy on the [Las Vegas] Raiders.”

Speaking with Variety in September, Peck said the athlete was enthusiastic about being mentioned in the song, though he opted not to reveal the person’s identity.

“I’m going to preface this by saying that I did receive permission to sing that lyric from the subject in question and he was very thrilled,” Peck explained.

The musician, who is known for performing in a mask with long Western-style fringe, said he approached the man before including the reference in his music.

“Look, I’m gonna keep it sort of ambiguous and mysterious, but I would like to include this in this song,” Peck recalled telling him.

Peck added that he would not have included the lyric if the person had been uncomfortable with the attention.

The “Dead of Night” singer also suggested the athlete might have been willing to have his name revealed but said he preferred to leave listeners guessing.

The outlet asked Peck whether the mystery man was Carl Nassib, the former Raiders defensive end who came out as gay in 2021 while playing for the team. Peck declined to confirm or deny the speculation.

Peck publicly established himself as a gay artist with his 2019 debut album, Pony. He later released Bronco in 2022 and Stampede in 2024.

Beyond the song’s more playful lyrics, “Mule” explores considerably heavier territory for the singer. Peck discussed the album’s emotional themes following his 2023 suicide attempt and subsequent stay in rehab.

The now-sober performer described the record as a way to acknowledge the people who had influenced his life and work through difficult experiences.

“What better therapy is there than getting up and being able to express these songs?” he asked.

Peck said rehearsing the material can still be emotionally challenging, but hearing from listeners who connect with his music makes the experience meaningful.

“It’s a spiritual experience,” he said.