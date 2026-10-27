Christy Carlson Romano Shares Health Update 1 Year After Shooting Accident

Christy Carlson Romano is opening up about her terrifying 2025 shooting incident.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the former Disney Channel star recalled the moment.

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“I was peppered with birdshot at about 250 feet away,” she explained. “And I was struck in a fat pocket under my eye and also in my forehead.”

Romano then revealed, “I still have birdshot behind my eye about a millimeter away from anything critical. And if it were to move, I would go blind. So, we’re hoping that doesn’t happen.”

The former child actress was out shooting clay pigeons with her husband, Brendan Rooney, as part of his 42nd birthday festivities when she was hit with birdshot.

“In Texas, it’s quite common for people to be able to do these sorts of things,” she pointed out. “And I said, ‘Well, you’re a former Marine. You’re going to enjoy this. Let’s go do this.’ And unfortunately, there was another part of our party that didn’t choose to be responsible with their firearm and fired too closely in my direction.”

Romano admitted the experience changed her perspective on life.

“I, at one point, thought I was going to die,” she said. “And when you have children, you can’t help but start to see the world completely differently after an accident like that.”

The actress described the situation in her new memoir, Once Upon a Trainwreck.

“My oculoplastic surgeon had said that, usually, he’s taking people’s eyes out, kids, because they’ve been shot with a Nerf gun,” she wrote. “It just so happened to hit the right fat pocket right under the eye. And I really almost survived through a miracle because I think there was any amount of outcomes when it came to having birdshot striking my skull and my face.”

She then added, “I’d have a scar and two pieces of birdshot permanently in my head, but I’d live. That’s all that mattered.”