Chris Brown Receives 8-Month Prison Sentence — But With a 1-Year Suspension

Although he received an 8-month prison sentence for beating a music producer at a London nightclub, Chris Brown now has a one-year suspension.

According to AP News, the nightclub incident occurred three years ago at Tape in the Mayfair neighborhood. Video surveillance showed the singer striking music producer Abraham Diaw twice in the head with a tequila bottle during the dance floor attack. He was then seen being pulled away from Diaw.

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Although Brown managed to leave the UK following the attack, he was arrested in May 2025 at a Manchester hotel while he was in the city for a concert. He was released on bail of $6.7 million.

“The repeated use of a glass bottle in that way, especially aimed at the head, was plainly dangerous,” Judge Tony Baumgartner stated in the Southwark Crown Court. “It carried the risk of delivering a more serious injury than was ultimately sustained.”

Brown apologized, and his lawyer, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins, said the attack lasted about 20 seconds. The singer pleaded guilty to one count of affray. His co-defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded guilty. Both men were initially charged with assault and grievous bodily harm, and Brown received an offensive weapon charge. However, all of those charges have been dropped.

“This is an ugly and unattractive incident,” Bennett-Jenkins noted. “It is something which undoubtedly would have caused distress to those who are present and for which Mr. Brown… offers a profound apology to all those present.”

The judge said Brown did not qualify for a custodial sentence because he pleaded guilty. Despite acknowledging Brown’s past convictions, the judge noted that the singer had a clean record in recent years.

“I take account of your employment and long-established career in music,” Judge Baumgartner stated before sentencing. “Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone.”