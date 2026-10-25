Championship-Winning Athlete Reportedly Dies by Suicide: Romano Hummel Was 27

An upsetting report has broken in the world of motorsports.

A young racing champion, Romano Hummel, has died in a reported suicide. He was 27.

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The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme announced Hummel’s death on Thursday without noting the circumstances. Speedweek then reported the manner of death as suicide. The outlet only noted the racer “decided to take his own life,” but not place of death or the date of death.

Hummel had only just retired from motorcycle racing in September. He previously alluded to personal struggles outside of his career as the reason for his sudden retirement.

“Now is the time to get my life back on track,” he told Speedway in an August interview. “Now is the time for my children and to get my life back on track. I’ve got so many things on my mind, especially because of my children. They play football, so I have to go along on Saturdays. But if I’m always racing, Dad can’t be there for football and other things.”

“My career will soon be over; I’ve had some glorious times, but it has to end at some point. And one thing’s for sure: There’ll be no comeback.”

Wild Card Rider Romano Hummel (15) of The Netherlands participates in the FIM Long Track World Championship Final 4 at the Speed Centre in Roden, Netherlands, on Sept. 21, 2025. (Credit: Ian Charles/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

FIM’s death announcement lauded Hummel’s career accomplishments, including being the 2021 FIM Long Track World Champion and winning the FIM Europe Individual Grass Track Championship multiple times.

“It is with deep sadness that the FIM has learned of the passing of Romano Hummel, a talented Dutch Long Track and Grass Track rider and one of the most successful riders in international Track Racing, with outstanding results at both European and World Championship level,” the FIM statement read.

The statement later continued: “Romano’s talent, determination and commitment earned him the respect of the international Track Racing community. His passing is deeply felt across motorcycle sport, and his remarkable sporting legacy will be remembered. The FIM family extends its deepest condolences to Romano’s family, friends, teammates and the Royal Dutch Motorcyclists Association (KNMV).”