Celebrity Dies of Reported Overdose: Sahara Ray Was 34

Australian model and swimwear designer Sahara Ray has suddenly passed away. She was 34 years old.

In a statement to TMZ on Oct. 19, Ray’s loved one confirmed the news, revealing, “She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although they did not reveal the cause of death to TMZ, sources close to Ray revealed to the Daily Mail that she died from a fentanyl overdose. The insiders revealed that she was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital on Friday after the overdose and was placed on life support.

Ray’s family made the unfortunate decision to remove her from life support late Sunday afternoon.

Ray, daughter of Australian surfer Tony Ray, first made headlines in 2016 when rumors circulated that she dated music icon Justin Bieber. Before Bieber, Ray was romantically linked to Cody Simpson.

After her rise to fame, Ray continued modeling and running her self-titled swimwear line.

In 2024, Ray revealed she was battling Guillain-Barré syndrome, which she said left her partially paralyzed following a car accident.

“I have an autoimmune disease that I got a few weeks ago,” she shared in a TikTok video. “It is an autoimmune disease that attacks my nerves, and my feet and my legs are affected. The tips of my fingers are numb as well.”

Ray said the condition has impacted her mental health drastically. “This has been really hard to deal with,” she pointed out. “I’ve been trying to keep a good attitude and be hopeful that my feeling comes back, but there’s always a chance it stays like this.”

Ray’s death occurred just months after she became a first-time mother. She welcomed baby girl, Snow, in January.