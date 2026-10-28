Beloved Country Singer-Songwriter’s Wife Passes Away

The country music community is coming together to honor a beloved figure.

Wanda Cordle, the wife of Grammy winner Larry Cordle, recently passed away at age 71. In the obituary, her daughter Kelvey shared that she faced a cancer recurrence before her passing.

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“The day she found out about her cancer this time around, she cried and told me she wouldn’t be here to see [my children] grow up. It broke me. We cried together, and I will carry that visceral memory with me for the rest of my life,” Kelvey wrote. “My mama was a fighter. Her last five years on earth were riddled with cancer, surgeries, sepsis…the list goes on and on. But she wanted to be here with my girls, and so she fought. And fought. And fought!

“I’m so glad, that she can finally stop fighting. Her suffering is over, and she has been made whole again in Jesus.”

Numerous other musicians have spoken out to remember Wanda in the wake of her death.

The Station Inn, an iconic Nashville music venue, issued a tribute, she was “a very special friend to The Station Inn and will be dearly missed.”

Singer-songwriter Jerry Salley reacted to the news, : “(My wife) Erin and I are both severely heartbroken to find out this morning that one of my closest friends in the world, Larry Cordle, held his wife Wanda’s hand as she left her earthly home to rest with Jesus for eternity.

“Wanda was one of our all-time favorite people. Always hysterically funny, and as sweet and kind as anyone we’ve ever known. Everyone who ever knew her, absolutely loved her. Please pray for Larry, his precious daughter, Kelvey, and the rest of the family as they navigate this tremendous loss.”

Bluegrass favorite Donna Ulisse also joined the train of tributes, : “Wanda Cordle, one of the funniest folks I’ve ever met! She didn’t have to try, it came out like her next breath and before you knew it, you were laughing and thinking this woman was clever and smart. Well, Miss Wanda was a gift to this earth, to her husband, her daughter and all the people lucky enough to know her even a little and now she is a gift to the Angels, to the souls gone on before her and of course to her Lord!

“Godspeed Wanda! My heart and love is with Larry and his daughter, I’m thinking of you and holding you close in my prayers.”