Barry Keoghan Undergoes Skin-Tightening Procedure

Following months of constant online bullying about his looks, Barry Keoghan undergoes a skin-tightening procedure.

In an Instagram post by Dermaspa owner Nilam Holmes, Keough spoke about undergoing XERF skin tightening, a needle-free procedure that uses radio frequency to tighten and lift the skin.

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“I mean, I’ve been hearing a lot about it,” Keoughan explained in the video. “And Nilam is very excited about it, and she’s great at what she does. I really mean that, and again, every time I come in, it’s very relaxing and therapeutic. Nilam looks after my skin.”

In the post’s video, Keoghan is seen undergoing the procedure, lying on a table as Holmes uses the XERF device across his face.

“I feel better about myself,” the Saltburn star continued. “I look better. I think it’s important to look after yourself inside and outside.”

Holmes went on to describe Keoghan’s treatment, writing in the post’s caption, “I’ve been working with Barry for a while now, looking after his skin through different movies, campaigns, and projects, and the trust he places in me means a lot.”

She then shared, “His skin has really improved over the last few years, and he looks great. Today we did his 2nd @xerfuk skin-tightening treatment. I was running late filming some Xerf content, so rather than make me rush what I was doing, he offered to let me film him having it!”

Holmes then added that she and her staff love Keoghan.

Other celebrities Holmes has worked with include Joe Alwyn, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Keoghan has been open about the online harassment he has received over his looks.

During an interview on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, the actor stated, “There’s a lot of hate online. There’s a lot of abuse of how I look, and it’s kind of past the point of — you know, everyone goes through that… but it’s made me shy away. It’s made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside.”

He then said, “It’s becoming a problem.. I actually don’t go to places because of these things.”