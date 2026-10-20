‘American Pickers’ Star and Longtime Girlfriend Split as She Alludes to Their Private Troubles

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, have broken up after seven years of dating.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Cline confirmed the split.

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“After seven years together, Mike and I are no longer in a relationship,” the post reads, per TMZ. “For the past two months, I’ve been trying to come to terms with things that have left me absolutely devastated while the world continues to see one version of someone. I’ve been living with a very different reality.”

Cline added that she has kept “so much” private for the past 10 years. “Things I witnessed. Things I experienced and things I stayed silent about because I loved someone and believed I was protecting him. I now realize how much that silence has cost me.”

Cline then noted that she has a “great deal” to say and reasons why she has remained quiet. “What I will say is that the person the public knows and the person I knew behind closed doors are not the same.”

She went on to add, “I need time to process everything and decide how to move forward. But I will no longer protect a narrative at the expense of my own truth.”

Although they have been together for seven years, Wolfe and Cline first became romantically linked in early 2021, just a few months after Wolfe’s ex-wife, Jodi, filed for divorce.

Wolfe and Cline’s breakup seemingly occurred one year after they were involved in a terrifying car accident that left both of them hospitalized.

In an early 2026 interview, Wolfe said he and Cline were lucky to survive the accident.

“I mean, it was life-changing as far as how things can change in a moment, and life is just so precious and short,” he explained. “We hear that, we talk about that, but to experience it, it was moving.”

Wolfe also stated, “It’s one of those things that changes you forever. You play the accident over and over and again in your mind. But eventually, when that calms, then there’s this elevated sense of perspective on what’s important and what’s not.”