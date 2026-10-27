‘All My Children’ Actor Dies Following Cancer Diagnosis: Alan Dysert Was 75

Alan Dysert, an actor best known for his role on the ABC soap opera All My Children, has passed away. He was 75 years old.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Dysert’s wife, Michele, confirmed the news.

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“My heart is broken as I share that my beloved husband, Alan, passed away on October 23, 2026,” she wrote. “While I am struggling to imagine life without him, I am forever grateful to have experienced what so many people spend their lives searching for — the love of a lifetime.”

Although the official cause of death was not revealed, the late actor’s wife said he “faced more than his share of health challenges over the years.”

“Yet, he continued to approach life with determination,” she pointed out.

Dysert revealed in his 2023 autobiography, Lights, Camera, Cancer! that he had been diagnosed with a “rare, aggressive, and incurable cancer.” The actor stated he underwent “four major cancer-related surgeries, one recurrence, many rounds of chemotherapy, and 29 CT scans to date.”

In her tribute, Dysert’s wife stated, “Alan lived an extraordinary life. From his humble beginnings as a farm boy in Illinois, he went on to become an actor, musician, writer, filmmaker, producer, and beloved acting teacher. Many knew him from his years on All My Children, while thousands of others knew him as the teacher and mentor who encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams. He was a life changer!!”

She went on to add, “Alan had an incredible gift for storytelling, a wonderful sense of humor, an adventurous spirit, and a personality that could fill any room. His life was filled with remarkable experiences, fascinating people, and enough stories for several lifetimes. And he loved sharing them!”

Born in June 1951, Dysert started his acting career in the late ’70s. On All My Children, Dysert played con man Sean Cudahy from 1980 to 1990. He appeared in the films The Senator, Two Weeks, The Grit, and The Legend of Van Dorn.

In addition to acting, Dysert worked in real estate and performed stand-up comedy.

Dysert married his wife in 2008. The couple shares two children.