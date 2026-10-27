Acclaimed Movie Actor Dies ‘Following a Brief Illness’: Family Reveals Death of Francis Duru

Actor Francis Duru has died at age 57, according to a family statement.

Duru was an acclaimed figure in international cinema and also an industry diplomat behind the scenes. Loved ones announced his death on Friday via Instagram.

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“We, the family of Francis Duru, regret to announce his passing following a brief illness,” the statement read. “We appreciate your prayers, love, and understanding. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

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The Actors Guild of Nigeria also confirmed the Rattlesnake star’s passing.

He’ll be best remembered for his lengthy filmography in Nollywood, with early career hits like the action movie Rattlesnake and the horror flick Blood Money. He gained critical acclaim for his role in 2010’s Nnenda, earning an Africa Movie Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. For his turn in 2020’s Mboputa, he also earned the Nollywood Award for Best Actor in a Lead role –Igbo

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, joined the public in mourning Duru, noting in a statement that he “acknowledges the important role veteran actors like Duru played in the growth and development of Nigeria’s film industry, particularly in shaping its artistic identity, nurturing emerging talent, and projecting Nigerian stories, culture, and values to audiences at home and abroad. “