‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Take on LA Wildfires Stirs up Controversy

The View hosts have a lot to say about the L.A. wildfires, and those who Whoopi Goldberg feels are responsible. As death tolls are still being accounted for and the fires rage on in parts of L.A. County, the roundtable moderator isn’t holding back.

In a discussion about the tragedy, Goldberg began, “It had to do with winds – the winds move things and sparks move things,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how much water you have if 900,000 buildings go up at the same time. We don’t control Mother Nature. Mother Nature doesn’t give a d–n what we want.”

The Sister Act star says playing the blame game versus figuring out ways to help is key. “You should be pointing fingers about, how can we help. It’s too soon to be saying, oh it’s Gavin’s fault, it’s nobody’s fault,” she said, referring to complaints about the State’s governor.

Simultaneously, the EGOT winner says it’s time for Californians to take a stand. “This is the thing, a burned house doesn’t care for you voted for,” she said. “When you’ve lost everything that’s not what’s on your mind, OK?”

Regarding those feeling funding comes directly from one party, namely Republicans, she says, “This is money we have paid collectively to make sure that when things like this happen, we have what we need.” She adds: “For you to act like you’re giving this money out of your pocket is beyond shameful. It’s beyond shameful. Goldberg has a suggestion for Californians if the government decides to withhold relief aid from Los Angeles.

“I hope — and this is terrible, I know — but I hope the state of California says ‘You want to withhold money from us? We’re not going to give you any more federal money,’” she said. “And you know what will happen to small states who California covers, because there’s so much money coming out of there?” Yahoo News reports per The Washington Post reports that California is one of the few states that pays more to the federal government than it receives in benefits.