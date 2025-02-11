Actress Reveals She Gained 75 Pounds in 3 Months Due to Undiagnosed Health Issue

Mayan Lopez is opening up about how her undiagnosed PCOS led her down a dark path of “self-hate” and disordered eating. The 28-year-old daughter of George Lopez, who stars alongside the comedian on NBC’s Lopez vs. Lopez, opened up about her devastating symptoms and eventual diagnosis on the Feb. 11 episode of Dear Media’s She MD.

Having first gotten her period at age 11, the actress revealed to co-hosts Dr. Thaïs “Dr. A” Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney that she had dealt with “excess facial hair” as a teen, then “gained 75 lbs. in three months” as she went off to college.

Mayan Lopez attends the Los Angeles Fire Department Heroes celebration featuring Andy Garcia and The Cineson All Stars at Leona’s on January 26, 2025 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Mayan got “no explanation” from doctors for her symptoms at the time and was advised to go on birth control, exercise and “eat better” to lose weight. But despite exercising twice a day and eating “really well,” Mayan’s weight “wouldn’t budge,” which made her feel extremely self-conscious.

“I just would look at myself and it was just self-hate — like just self-hatred. And I was already very self-conscious,” she explained. Mayan spent her early 20s as a “shut-in” due to her depression, and was even considering bariatric surgery. “I have struggled with disordered eating and I thought, maybe it’s that, maybe I’m not doing enough,” she explained.

It was only when she was referred to an endocrinologist that Mayan learned she was “almost metabolically in menopause,” meaning she could “have sex without protection” and “wouldn’t get pregnant.” It was then that Mayan became a patient of Dr. A, who was the first person to diagnose her with PCOS — a revelation that “changed [her] life.”

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA – January 15, 2025: Mayan Lopez appears on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airing January 16, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images). Check your local listings for times

PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) is a hormonal, metabolic and reproductive disorder in women that can cause irregular periods, acne, infertility, weight gain and excessive hair growth, according to the Mayo Clinic. Insulin resistance is a common symptom as well, which shocked Mayan to learn from Dr. A.

“There were years of my life where I just don’t remember because I was just so depressed,” the actress said, telling the audience, “When you have PCOS, it’s like your body doesn’t understand.”

Dr. A recalled Mayan telling her she felt “validated” after receiving her diagnosis after being “dismissed” by so many doctors. She continued, “Every single woman on this planet would have had disordered eating or an eating disorder if their PCOS and insulin resistance would get dismissed the way hers was.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, visit NationalEatingDisorders.org.



