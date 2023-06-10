Yet Another 'Bewitched' Reboot in the Works

Beloved fantasy sitcom Bewitched is once again getting the reboot treatment, this time aimed at younger viewers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Television – Kids will be developing the ABC sitcom into an animated series. It would focus on Samantha and Darrin Stephens' 13-year-old daughter Tabitha, who attends middle school and is secretly enrolled in a magical academy run by her grandmother, Endora. With Tabitha half-witch and half-human, executive VP and general manager of the SPT – Kids, Joe D'Ambrosia, describes the series as "Hannah Montana meets Harry Potter."

Bewitched originally ran for eight seasons from 1964 to 1972 and starred Elizabeth Montgomery, Dick York, Dick Sargent, Agnes Moorehead, and David White and spawned the 1977 short-lived spin-off Tabitha, which focused on the Stephens' daughter working at a television station with her brother Adam. In 2005, the Bewitched theatrical film released starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell and was tonally different from the ABC series. There were also some comic adaptations in the 1960s but did not last long.

Then there's the several proposed reboots throughout the 2010s. CBS, NBC, and ABC all had proposed reboots of the fantasy sitcom over the last 12 years, but unfortunately, nothing came about. This latest reboot marks the fourth since 2011 that a potential Bewitched series was happening. As of now, no network or platform has been locked down, but considering how different this new series is supposed to be with a younger demographic, it's possible this one might actually go farther than the others.

The animated project is reportedly still in early development and didn't have writers attached before the writers' strike. It's highly likely that nothing will come to be with the potential series until the strike is over, whenever that may be. It's been putting a lot of productions on pause for the upcoming season, making it difficult for any series to move forward, whether or not they were supposed to premiere soon. Considering the bad luck Bewitched and Sony have had with the proposed reboots, there's a chance that nothing will actually happen with the series, but fans can always hope that a new generation will be introduced to the beloved sitcom in a new and animated way.

Hopefully, the sitcom will find a way to stay alive after all these years with the Bewitched animated series because anything that is a mix of Hannah Montana and Harry Potter would surely get kids excited. In the meantime, people will just have to keep a lookout and hope that fourth time's the charm for Bewitched.