'Yellowstone' Season 5 Teaser Released

The Duttons made their return during the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, seeming to raise the tension ahead of Season 5's premiere. "We'll show the world who we are and what we do," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says during the short teaser.

The season is sure to put The Duttons back in the driver's seat after a season of outside threats, familial revelations, and deadly circumstances. The new teaser for season 5 promises all will be revealed while giving glimpses of a serious Beth Dutton and Jamie Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly and Wes Bentley. We also see a distraught Kacey Dutton, played by Luke Grimes, and fan-favorite Rip, played by Cole Hauser, gripping a rifle and looking ready to handle business on the ranch.

Fans still have to wait until November for the new season to premiere, but the stakes have been set fairly high by those involved with the series. Costner talked about his love for the show with ET back in June, noting what drew him to the series.

"When I found Yellowstone, it hadn't been made," Costner said. "I liked the story, I thought we could do this, so, the idea that it's good, that doesn't surprise me at all. The idea that it blew up, that's something you can't always predict."

Despite not receiving as much awards love as fans would like to see, the show is one of the bigger hit series on TV. With a lot of series coming to a close, like the recent end of Better Call Saul, there is still room for Yellowstone to make a strong showing as its story unfolds.

"I never know," Luke Grimes told ET about his knowledge about season 5. "I kind of like it that way, but even if I didn't, I don't think [Yellowstone creator] Taylor Sheridan would tell me what's happening next. I literally know nothing about it."

Sheridan has certainly hit a gold mine at Paramount with his collection of series, including Yellowstone and its spinoffs. Along with the teaser for Yellowstone, a trailer for Sheridan's Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, also aired during the VMAs. It represents the latest new series from Sheridan, while he also has Yellowstone spinoffs like 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and 6666, a modern spinoff that focuses on a Texas ranch that first appeared in Season 4.

Yellowstone season 5 will premiere on Paramount Network on Nov. 13, 2022, premiering ahead of Tulsa King. If you need to catch up on the series, seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Peacock Premium.