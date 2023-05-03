'Wheel of Fortune' Will Pause Production if Writers Strike Carries On

Nightly episodes of Wheel of Fortune could grind to a halt if the Writers Guild of America's strike continues. Thousands of Hollywood writers began the strike Tuesday after the union was unable to reach a new contract with the labor group representing the major Hollywood studios, with the list of TV series impacted by the strike growing, and it seems that one of America's favorite game shows, Wheel of Fortune, could soon join the roster of shows put on hold.

The impact on Wheel of Fortune, which debuted in 1975, will not be immediate. Since episodes are taped months in advance, per TVLine, Wheel has a rose of episodes to fall back on, meaning new episodes will continue to air on weekday evenings for at least the next several weeks. However, since Wheel of Fortune, as well as fellow beloved game show Jeopardy!, employee guild writers, if the strike stretches past summer and into the fall, Wheel may be forced to halt production, meaning no new episodes would air. If this scenario happens, it's likely that the show will fall in line with other series, which are opting to air reruns for the time being.

According to WGA rules, once a work stoppage is underway, WGA members cannot write, not can they pitch or negotiate for work, and anything that was already written cannot be edited during production. Emmy-winning writer Mike Royce explained on Twitter that "if a show continues production on a script that was written before the strike, there may not be ANY ALTERATIONS to that script made by ANYONE while the WGA is on strike. Not a word, not a comma. Changing a script is a WRITING DUTY and if it's done by anyone other [than] a writer, it is considered – you guessed it – scabbing."

As a result, a list of TV series have already been put on hold as the strike continues, with the late-night TV landscape feeling the greatest and most immediate impact. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers have already paused production. Daytime talkers, however, are not as greatly impacted, as several do not employ WGA scribes. Since CBS' The Talk's staff includes WGA writers, though, the talk show has stopped production and will continue to run previously recorded fresh episodes throughout the week before moving to reruns next week. Also impacted are primetime shows including Yellowjackets, which was just a single day into the Season 3 writers' room when the strike began, and Abbott Elementary.