The Kardashians: Kourtney Slams Kim's GREEDINESS Amid Feud | Season 3, Episode 6 Recap

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's feud is only growing in Season 3, Episode 6 of The Kardashians, with Kourtney calling out her sister as greedy and impossible to talk to. PopCulture's Social Call recaps the episode.