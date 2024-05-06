THE GREATEST @HOME VIDEOS: FATHER'S DAY EDITION - Cedric The Entertainer - Exclusive Preview

The Greatest @Home Videos: Father's Day Edition" – Cedric the Entertainer shares his latest and greatest batch of funny and heartwarming videos, including his five "Top Pop" picks, to celebrate dads on their special day. Also, Cedric surprises the winner of the second annual Cedy Awards, 7-year-old Marcello, in New York City, on THE GREATEST @HOME VIDEOS: FATHER'S DAY EDITION, Friday, June 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs). Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer (THE NEIGHBORHOOD).