Tyler Sanders: Cause of Death Reported in 'The Rookie' Teen Actor's Death

The death of Tyler Sanders, a young actor who starred in episodes of The Rookie and 9-1-1: Lone Star, is reportedly being treated as an overdose. Sanders was found dead on June 16 in his Los Angeles home. He was 18.

Sources close to the investigation told TMZ he struggled with drug use and police found a plastic straw and white powder in the room where he died. Police were called to his home after his friends were concerned they had not heard from him after a night out. They found Sanders deceased at the scene. An official cause of death will be determined after toxicology reports are completed in four to six months.

Sanders began battling depression while filming his 9-1-1: Lone Star episode earlier this year, sources told TMZ. During his funeral in Houston, his father David Sanders shared some of his son's words about how his "brain was wired to where he could not feel happiness." Someone who attended the funeral said David told people there he died of an apparent drug overdose.

Sanders began acting in 2015 when he was 11. He appeared in a handful of shorts before he scored his first major television role in the 2017 Fear the Walking Dead episode "TEOTWAWKI." In 2018, he starred in The Rookie episode "The Hawke."

In 2020, Sanders had a starring role in the Just Add Magic spin-off Mystery City for Amazon's Prime Video. His performance as Leo earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Principal Performance in a Children's Program. He appeared in the 9-1-1: Lone Star episode "Impulse Control," which aired in April. Before his death, he filmed The Price We Pay, a movie starring Stephen Dorff and Emile Hirsch.

During the production of his 9-1-1 episode, Sanders shared photos from the set, including one with stars Rob Lowe and Gina Torres. "Had a great time working on 9-1-1: Lone Star! If you didn't catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 'Impulse Control' is out on Hulu now," he wrote.

Sanders published his final Instagram post on June 12. The posed in a suit on the deck of a Colorado resort, simply adding, "Styling" in the caption. The post has since become a place for Sanders' fans to share their condolences. "So young and talented ugh May you RIP," one fan wrote.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.