Two ABC News Anchors Exit Amid Major Shakeup

ABC News is undergoing a major shakeup. Two of the network's local news anchors, Marcelle Fontenot and Jim Hummel, are set to leave Acadiana, Louisiana-based local station KATC TV-3 at the end of the week, with their final broadcast set for Friday, Sept. 29 after over a decade of jointly presenting the news together. The departures come as the station moves to end its live local evening broadcasts.

Fontenot and Hummel announced their upcoming departure on Sunday in separate statements shared to their respective social media accounts. Fontenot, in an Instagram video, clarified, "just so you know, they're not mad at me, I'm not mad at them." She explained that "life happens. Change is inevitable. This is just one of those things." In his own statement, Hummel, who first joined the station in 2009, shared that while he thought he "would be here for two years and then move on," he "soon realized how special this place was – the joie de vivre, food, festivals, culture, music. But above all, the people. I'm so lucky to have found Acadiana." The two co-anchors thanked the audience "for trusting me. Thank you for trusting us," with Hummel adding, "thank you for your trust and friendship over the past 14+ years."

Fontenot, an Opelousas native, was the first of the co-anchors to join the station in 2004 after she interned at the station while attending Southern University. In June 2006, she was named co-anchor of the 6 p.m. newscast and began anchoring the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news programs each weeknight. Hummel joined the station in 2009 as the weekend anchor before moving to weekdays. Fontenot and Hummel have co-anchored the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. weekday news broadcasts on KATC for more than a decade. Their final broadcast together will be Friday.

Addressing concerns about the future of the station amid Fontenot and Hummel's exits, which follow the recent departure of Katie Lopez in September, KATC VP/General Manager Sean Trcalek promised viewers, per KPEL, that "Lafayette will see a dramatic INCREASE in local content, with nearly triple the number of LOCAL reporters working all across Acadiana rather than in-studio, hired at an all-new high rate of pay for the industry." He said that "a change in approach backed up by research and designed to insure that Acadiana gets more of what the current News environment calls for...the sky isn't actually falling – but if it does, KATC will be there to cover it – LIVE – with a LOCAL staff larger and better trained than ever before."

According to The Advocate, the station is moving to mostly end its live local evening broadcasts this fall, when it will replace its live news programs at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with pre-recorded elements, which will be combined with live packages when "Acadiana needs us to be live" and for weather segments, news director Nichole Cyprian confirmed. The station has made similar changes in other markets.