Tim Allen Receives Disappointing News After 'Last Man Standing' Airs Final Season

In mid-July, the Emmy Award nominations were officially revealed. While shows such as Ted Lasso and The Crown received a great deal of attention, others, such as Last Man Standing, weren't as lucky. Last Man Standing ended earlier this year, but the show's star, Tim Allen, did not receive an Emmy nomination.

While he was considered for a nomination, Allen did not end up receiving one. Instead, the nominees for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series include Anthony Anderson for Black-ish, Michael Douglas for The Kominsky Method, William H. Macy for Shameless, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, and Kenan Thompson for Kenan. Last Man Standing was also shut out of the Comedy Series category. In total, eight shows were nominated for Best Comedy Series — Ted Lasso, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai, Black-ish, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, and Pen15. Last Man Standing wasn't completely ignored by the Emmys though. The series did garner one nomination for Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series.

Last Man Standing ended in May after nine seasons. The series had quite an interesting run over the years. The show initially aired on ABC but was canceled by the network in 2017. Last Man Standing was subsequently picked up by Fox, where it aired Seasons 7 to 9. The last season of the show premiered in January. It concluded after nearly 200 episodes on May 20, 2021. The series starred Allen in the main role as Mike Baxter. Mike ran an outdoor sporting goods store chain in Denver, Colorado, which is where he lived with his wife, Vanessa Baxter (Nancy Travis), and their three daughters.

Ahead of the show's conclusion, Allen shared how he was feeling about Last Man Standing coming to an end. According to the actor, it wasn't easy to say goodbye to Mike or the Baxter family. But, at least for this time around, the show was ending on his own terms. He said during a press conference, per Deadline, "To be very honest, I have had problems letting go of this one." The actor continued, "It’s just been three or four weeks and I’m literally just feeling better. Never have I enjoyed, outside of Home Improvement and maybe moments of Galaxy Quest, one of these jobs. This crew, from the guy at the gate to Radford inside to people we ate with, I loved every second of this experience."