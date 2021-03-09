'The View' Co-Host Meghan McCain Leaves Whoopi Goldberg Speechless Over Meghan Markle Rant in Viral Video

✖

Whoopi Goldberg was left speechless after Meghan McCain shared her thoughts on the highly-anticipated Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey. Over 17 million viewers tuned in for it as they watched Markle and her husband Prince Harry discuss in detail very private matters of their lives the last couple of years. As a response, McCain said she could relate in a way to what Markle claims she has gone through. In one clip from The View, McCain says she is "all for" the "American Experiment" using Markle and Winfrey, but Goldberg was left with little words to use as a response.

"The American experiment is the way to go and if we have two American women Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington on our revolutionary counterparts did, I'm all for it!" McCain said with eager enthusiasm. Goldberg, with a stunned look on her face, said, "OK."

😂 I am WHEEZING at this Whoopi Goldberg reaction to Meghan McCain. pic.twitter.com/y8dwe39DRy — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) March 9, 2021

McCain shared her thoughts on an episode of the hit daytime talk show about how she feels she can somewhat relate to Markle and her experience of knowing what it feels like to have private matters leaked to the media and be painted a certain way. "In no way am I comparing any of my life experiences to Meghan Markle ... but, I do know what it's like to be on a TV show or a political campaign where people are leaking stories about you with the sole intention to make you look bad, and let me tell you, it would do a number on your mental health like you wouldn't believe. It will make you feel isolated. It will make you feel paranoid," McCain said.

However, one insider told PageSix they didn't feel McCain had anything in common with Markle outside of her their name being the same. "The only thing they have in common is their name ... if the staff and producers liked you, those stories wouldn't be getting out." The source continued, "You don't see them getting out about anyone else. No one's running around talking about Whoopi. It's shocking how [McCain] behaves. If she doesn't want things leaked, don't do things to get leaked."

While she was mocked by one insider, a second one came to the daughter of late Sen. John McCain's defense saying, "She wasn't saying their experiences were the same or on the same level. In fact, it's not. Her point was that she can related to negative things being leaked to the press and how that can take a toll on mental health." A spokesperson for McCain added that she is a "valued member of the team" and noted that she and her co-hosts, along with the rest of the crew are "dedicated professionals who take great pride in the world they do together to bring the show to viewers each day."