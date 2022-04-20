'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

✖

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.

Notably, Garlin, who'd been with The Goldbergs since Episode 1, will not be coming back for the new season. Garlin had quite the unceremonious exit from the series in 2021, which led to the creative team having to write and film around his absence. The longtime comedian had been accused of inappropriate on-set behavior, leading to an HR investigation. In December, it was announced that producers and Garlin reached an agreement for him to exit the series.

The same month, Garlin addressed the accusations in a Vanity Fair interview, telling journalist Maureen Ryan, "No, I have not been fired from The Goldbergs." No specific allegations were mentioned, but Garlin stated that no one had come to him personally, aside for the HR representatives tasked with investigating the claims. He also stated that he'd met with them three times in three years.

"If I said something silly and offensive, and I'm working at an insurance company, I think it's a different situation," he said during the interview. "If I, as the star of the show, demanded a gun range and on set, and I was firing guns every day and I was a little bit loose-to me, that's an unsafe work atmosphere. If I threatened people, that's an unsafe work atmosphere. None of that goes on ever with me. That's not who I am. I am sorry to tell you that there really is no big story. Unless you want to do a story about political correctness."

While there is no concrete evidence of Garlin's alleged actions, he is said to have at least once exploded on a female stand-in and her husband during filming, according to Deadline. It was also reported that Garlin canceled a required Covid-19 test, which was necessary for being on-set. Ultimately, Garlin has consistently refuted the accusations and maintains that he never exhibited bad behavior on the set of The Goldbergs.