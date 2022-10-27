The CW Cancels Hit Show, to End After Upcoming Season

Nancy Drew won't be around much longer. The CW drama, which stars Kennedy McMann, will end with its upcoming fourth season. The news comes amid the network being acquired by Nexstar. Cast and crew members were made aware on Oct.26. Season 4 is currently in production. A premiere date has not been announced, but it's slated for release as part of the network's midseason lineup. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu expressed their gratitude.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," they said. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

The show premiered on The CW in Oct. 2019. It's one of the small handful of U.S. scripted originals to have survived for the 2022-23 season on the network.

Ahead of its sale to Nexstar, The CW canceled more than half of its roster. Nexstar took control of the network, which had been a joint venture between Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios prior. Nancy Drew series, produced by CBS Studios, was part of a broadcast-only deal that Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's Fake Empire had with the Paramount-backed studio. The canceled spinoff Tom Swift was canned after one season.