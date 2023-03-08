'The Bold and the Beautiful' Recasts Character Last Seen in 2018

Ridge "RJ" Forrester Jr is returning to The Bold and the Beautiful. Following a multi-year absence, the character is set to return to the long-running CBS soap opera next month, with Shameless' Joshua Hoffman set to take over the role from Love, Victor's Anthony Turpel, who was the last actor to star as the son of Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in 2018. Mace Coronel, Jack Horan, and Ridge Perkett have also portrayed the character in the past.

Hoffman notably starred in Showtime's critically-acclaimed series Shameless. The actor appeared in two 2014 episodes – Season 4, Episode 7, "A Jailbird, Invalid, Martyr, Cutter, Retard, and Parasitic Twin," and Season 4, Episode 8, "Hope Springs Paternal" – as Les. He went on to appear as Dylan Orlando in an episode of Girl Meets World the same year. He also starred as Rudy Rosales in the 2015 series Every Witchy Way, a role he reprised for 36 episodes of Nickelodeon's Talia in the Kitchen. His other credits include Code Black, Criminal Minds, Do Not Go Gentle, and Snake River Rising, among many others. The Bold and The Beautiful will mark his first acting credit of 2023.

When fans last saw RJ, the character was sent away to boarding school in Europe. As Hoffman takes over the role, the character will return "to Los Angeles as a young man with a burgeoning career, but becomes entangled in the drama of his famous fashion family," per Deadline. Hoffman is set to begin taping on March 14 before he makes his character debut on the series on the Wednesday, April 12 episode.

Created by the late William J. Bell and his wife, Lee Phillip Bell, and originally premiering on the network back on March 23, 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful is set in the glamorous world of the Los Angeles fashion scene and centers around the wealthy and powerful Forrester family. The series has aired thousands of episodes throughout its run, snagging 100 Daytime Emmy Award wins and more than 300 nominations. In May 2022, CBS officially renewed The Bold and the Beautiful for two more years through the 2023-2024 season, extending the show through Seasons 36 and 37. Margot Wain, Senior Vice President, Daytime Programs, CBS Entertainment, said at the time, "for 35 years The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our #1 Daytime lineup." Wain went on to extend her congratulations to "our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success." Wain also thanked fans of the beloved soap, stating that their "passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled."