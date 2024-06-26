'The Bear' Season 3 Premiered Earlier Than Expected

FX stepped back into the kitchen earlier than expected for The Bear Season 3. Just a few days ahead of its initially scheduled June 27 premiere, the network on Monday announced it moved up its premiere of the Emmy-winning drama, starring Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmy, by three hours. All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 3 dropping on Hulu at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26 and are currently available to binge.

U.S. fans aren't the only ones who got to experience the season early. The episodes also dropped at the new time on Disney+ in other countries including the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Gibraltar, the Balkans, Singapore, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Egypt, and select countries in the Middle East. A reason for the last-minute premiere time change is unclear.

Debuting in 2022, The Bear stars White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, "a young chef from the fine dining world" who "comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family." A synopsis for the show reads, "A world away from what he's used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother's suicide. As Carmy fights to transform both the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveals itself as his chosen family."

Season 3 follows Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) "as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together." Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon reprise their recurring roles in the season, and Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson also star.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer, who also serves as executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, and Hiro Murai. Courtney Storer serves as co-executive producer and culinary producer. All three seasons of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu. The series has already been renewed for Season 4, per a March report from Variety.