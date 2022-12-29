T.J. Holmes Officially Divorcing Wife Amid Amy Robach Romance

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig have filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage following news of Holmes' alleged affair with his Good Morning America 3 co-host, Amy Robach. Holmes filed divorce documents with the New York County Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 28, reported Page Six. In 2010, the former CNN personality, 45, and the immigration lawyer, 45, tied the knot. The marriage was Holmes' second and Fiebig's first. Previously, Holmes married Amy Ferson, but the couple divorced in 2007. They have a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden. In January 2013, Holmes and Fiebig welcomed their only child, Sabine. In addition to the high-profile divorce, romance rumors have swirled around Holmes and Robach, his Good Morning America co-host. As a result of the release of affectionate photographs of the on-camera pair during a few outings in November 2022, speculation about their off-camera relationship spread quickly.

Holmes remained silent, and Robach deleted her Instagram page in the hours following the breaking news. Several sources told In Touch that ABC, the network behind Good Morning America, was scrambling to "figure out how to handle" the rumors, calling it "an HR nightmare." On Dec. 1, just one day after the salacious photos were released, both Robach and Holmes appeared on Good Morning America. They have since been taken off the air and were last seen snuggling together on Dec. 26. It has yet to be determined whether either or both will return to the lunchtime show since they have been suspended "indefinitely" after it was revealed that the pair's close friendship had "crossed the line." Robach and Holmes have both been married to their spouses since 2010, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively.

And he posted this two years ago on his wedding anniversary: pic.twitter.com/dnVyQ97ORd — Jay🇭🇳🇸🇻 (@flacita__48) November 30, 2022

Both couples reportedly split up in August after learning of the co-hosts' romance. How and when Fiebig and Shue learned of the relationship is unknown. Despite accepting the dissolution of their marriages, the pair, sources told DailyMail.com, don't want to "jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have." After the romance speculation, watchful social media users immediately called attention to Holmes' 2020 anniversary post honoring Fiebig, which reflected a possibly strained relationship between the two. "10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years," Holmes wrote in the post. "I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the [door]."