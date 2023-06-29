Stephen Amell Reveals 'The Flash' Finale Easter Egg No One Noticed

It's been just over a month since The Flash aired its series finale and wrapped up the Arrowverse, but now Stephen Amell is revealing an Easter Egg that not many fans would have noticed. The Arrow alum told ComicBook that the finale's score is actually a nod and a pretty cool Easter Egg that will make you realize just how many episodes that are in the Arrowverse and then some.

"I think it's good. I think it did well," Amell shared. "I was there for Blake Neely to score the last episode of The Flash. The last cue that he did was called '641' because that's how many episodes that he scored in the Arrowverse. So, I think 641 episodes of anything is pretty good."

To put that in perspective, between Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Batwoman, there are a total of 699 episodes. Neely scored almost the entire run of the Arrowverse for over 10 years, which is more than pretty good, it's pretty impressive. The cue is also a nice Easter Egg, especially for him, and it's not really one that can be easily pointed out, which makes it even more special for Neely.

With the end of The Flash, the Arrowverse has come to an end after 11 years. While some could make the argument that Superman & Lois is part of the Arrowverse since The Flash brought up the fact that the multiverse was growing back, the universe truly ended with The Flash, marking the end of an era. The fact that Stephen Amell was even there for the end only makes sense since it started with him and, in a way, it ended with him, especially since he did return as Oliver Queen on The Flash's final season.

With the score Easter Egg, this does also bring up whether or not there are even more Easter Eggs that fans haven't noticed and are just there as a nod to something special for the crew or the actors, and not necessarily one that has to be pointed out by the fans. Maybe this will be the perfect time to rewatch all nearly 700 episodes of the Arrowverse. Most of the shows are streaming on Netflix, but Batwoman is streaming on Max due to The CW's new deal. Perhaps there are Easter Eggs from seasons ago that not many have noticed, but you'll never known if you don't rewatch.