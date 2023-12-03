Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In between TV seasons and Paramount+ streaming events, the South Park kids are back with another video game. South Park: Snow Day is the next game from South Park Digital Studios, the first since 2017's back-to-back releases of South Park: The Fractured but Whole and South Park: Phone Destroyer. It features a new combat style for the franchise, with the co-op-focused battle gameplay in 3D environments.

While the snowy setting and the prospect of South Park going into the third dimension might bring to mind the abysmal 1999 South Park video game, things appear to be shaping up much better this time around. Plus, with the track record of recent games like South Park: The Stick of Truth, we have a feeling Eric Cartman and friends' 2024 foray into gaming will be a pretty good time.

How to order South Park: Snow Day!

(Photo: THQ Nordic)

If you have some leftover Christmas cash — or if you just want to reserve a copy for a loved one as a Christmas gift, you can already pre-order a copy. Much to eager fans' delight, Amazon has South Park: Snow Day! right now, so the game can be in your hands as soon as it is released.

The game is a 3D co-op battle game that sees the kids of South Park, Colorado, on the attack against one another. But, since this is South Park, the fights will be far from ordinary and feature some dicey humor along the way.

THQ Nordic, the video game's publisher, hypes up, the ability to "unleash powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes," "equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons" and "deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees."

South Park: Snow Day! is available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Order the book now

More About South Park: Snow Day!

The video game's official synopsis reads: "From South Park Digital Studios, the studio that brought you South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, and South Park: Phone Destroyer comes the next chapter in the journey of the New Kid. Join Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny, in three-dimensional glory, to celebrate the most magical day in any young child's life – a snow day! A massive blizzard has thrown the town into chaos and, more importantly, canceled school.

"Play with up to three friends, use matchmaking, or solo the game with ally bots and battle through the snow-piled town of South Park. Engage in frenetic, action-packed combat against warring factions in an all-new story where you make the rules. Equip unique weapons and deploy devastating, upgradable special abilities on a new adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school. It's a snow day, dude!"